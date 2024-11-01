New image of £20 million housing development to transform 'eyesore' entrance to Scottish city unveiled
Developers behind a £20 million housing development on the outskirts of Aberdeen have revealed what their bid to transform the ‘eyesore’ site would look like.
Cala Homes is awaiting a final decision on proposals to replace the recently demolished Silverburn House office complex in Bridge of Don to the north of Aberdeen with a new housing scheme. The site was formerly home to some of the region’s biggest oil and gas firms including Occidental, TotalFinaElf and GE Energy.
The scheme has already been rubber stamped by officials at Aberdeen City Council and councillors will consider the proposals next week.
Now Cala has revealed artist impressions of what the new Silverburn development could look like.
The plan is to replace the former office site with 67 houses: a mix of 51 three, four and five-bedroom detached properties and 16 one and three-bedroom affordable homes.
The Silverburn complex was torn down in 2019 after oil prices slumped left the building vacant and has since been the site of fly-tipping.
If green lit next week, construction at Silverburn could begin within months. All the proposed homes will have electric vehicle charging incorporated.
Ross MacLennan, Land Director at Cala Homes (North) said: “Cala wants to keep investing at pace across the region and we are delighted to see this application progress.
“This site has been an eyesore for a number of years, but with investment we believe it can be a beautiful and welcoming entrance to the city.
“While currently a brownfield site, this location is a ready-made community, with existing retail, community services and employment opportunities all within close proximity.”
Silverburn already has planning permission in principle for 119 homes, including 30 flats, but CALA scaled the site back to allow for more green space.
The Gross Development Value (GDV) of the project is £20million and it will unlock a cash injection for local community facilities in the Bridge of Don, as well as a financial contribution towards a new path linking Cloverhill and the coast.
Comments
