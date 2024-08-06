A famous 1990s office block in the heart of Edinburgh could be transformed into one of the best upmarket commercial spaces in Europe, developers say as they reveal interior plans.

Property investment firm Ardstone Capital has lodged a planning application for an office refit in Edinburgh developers hope will compete with the very best in Europe.

Currently home to Baillie Gifford, Calton Square near the top of Leith Walk will - if planning permission is granted - provide almost 200,000 sq ft of office accomdation and co-working areas.

A number of roof terraces will be created and a central atrium, which developers say can be used as an auditorium, will cement the project as a ‘best-in-class’ endeavour.

The vision for the project includes a bid for the best possible Environmental and Social Governance standards, and lowest possible carbon footprint.

The structure faces out onto Leith Street, near the significantly overhauled St James Quarter, and dates from the 1990s. In need of significant revamping, it will be remodelled with new windows, facade, lifts and main entrance.

Some of the structure will be retained and developers have stated they will work to reuse or recycle existing materials.

Commenting on this, Craig McDonald, Principal and Managing Director of Ardstone Capital UK, acting as development manager on behalf of the owner and its advisory team, said: “We are delighted to be submitting the planning application for Calton Square to City of Edinburgh Council.

“The dialogue with the Council and other stakeholders has been very productive, and the application seeks to deliver an office building comparable to the best in Europe, which will serve Edinburgh well into the future.

“With the highest environmental performance standards, and the lowest possible carbon footprint, this refurbished building will seek to deliver improved ground floor activity and accessibility.