Firm behind 'revolutionary' air cleaner to create 195 jobs in West Dunbartonshire

Almost 200 jobs are in the pipeline after a company whose technology promises to eliminate airborne contaminants and viruses opted to set up shop in West Dunbartonshire.

Inward investor Innova Nanojet Technologies is looking to revolutionise indoor air cleaning and disinfection “to the benefit of billions of people” worldwide. Its products are based on ground-breaking technologies, capable of spraying trillions of supersonic and nanosized droplets to eliminate airborne contaminants and viruses using only water.

The firm was welcomed to Scotland by Scottish Enterprise during an event held at Nanojet’s new Vale of Leven facility. A package of support and funding from the economic development agency has been provided for the company, including a grant of £1.5 million as a contribution towards the firm's almost £9m investment in its new Scottish operations. The area is set to benefit from up to 195 jobs.

Charles Huang, chairman and chief executive of Innova NanoJet Technologies, said: “Thirty years after my graduation from the University of Strathclyde, I’m very thrilled to be back in Scotland to commence the production of Innova NanoJet Technologies’ first commercialisation product that will revolutionise indoor air cleaning and disinfection which will benefit billions of people in the world. With Scottish Enterprise’s continued support, we look forward to developing and launching more innovative products and solutions for the world.”

The company’s technologies are said to have applications across major industries, including personal and public health, agriculture, food, housing, commercial buildings, transportation, social infrastructure, power generation, national security and public safety. The first commercial application of the technology is via the Clean Air for Life CDa product series. These filter-less air purification systems use ultra-fine droplet sprays to “effectively and efficiently” clean and disinfect indoor air.

Reuben Aitken, Scottish Enterprise managing director of international operations, said: “It’s fantastic to see a young, innovative company like Innova Nanojet Technologies invest almost £9m in Scotland. Not only will this allow the business to scale quickly, it also means a significant number of new jobs created for local communities over the next few years.

“Companies like Innova Nanojet Technologies are great examples of Scotland’s continuing success at attracting inward investment, with EY’s Attractiveness Survey naming Scotland again as the number one UK location for foreign direct investment projects outside of London.

“Alongside our partners, we’ll continue to promote the wealth of business benefits Scotland offers to international companies and investors.”

Scotland attracted a record number of inward investment projects last year to retain its top spot outside of London but there is “no room for complacency” amid concerns over tightening economic policies, according to last week’s annual Attractiveness Survey from EY. The report showed that the US remained the single biggest originator of foreign direct investment (FDI), accounting for 27 projects or almost a fifth of Scotland’s total during 2023.