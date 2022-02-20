FinTech Scotland clamps down on cyber crime thanks to new partnership

Under the tie-up, companies involved in the FinTech Scotland cluster will have access to a broad range of cyber security services and expert advice. Picture: AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

The new “strategic partnership” comes amid the growing threat of online attacks and security breaches for businesses and individuals.

Under the tie-up, companies involved in the FinTech Scotland cluster will have access to a broad range of cyber security services and expert advice.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Upton, UK sales manager at NCC Group, said: “We have a strong existing presence with financial organisations across the globe.

“These partnerships, combined with our long-standing presence in Edinburgh, our insight in the fintech space throughout the UK and Europe, and our continued investment in research mean that this strategic relationship will add value for both NCC Group and Fintech Scotland.”

FinTech Scotland CEO Nicola Anderson added: “Strategic partnerships with global organisations that have a strong base here in Scotland are essential to offering our community a broad range of support options.”

A message from the Editor: