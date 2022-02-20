FinTech Scotland clamps down on cyber crime thanks to new partnership

Cyber security specialist NCC Group has secured a deal to offer its services to FinTech Scotland’s cluster of almost 200 financial technology businesses.

By Scott Reid
Sunday, 20th February 2022, 4:55 am
Under the tie-up, companies involved in the FinTech Scotland cluster will have access to a broad range of cyber security services and expert advice. Picture: AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

The new “strategic partnership” comes amid the growing threat of online attacks and security breaches for businesses and individuals.

Michael Upton, UK sales manager at NCC Group, said: “We have a strong existing presence with financial organisations across the globe.

“These partnerships, combined with our long-standing presence in Edinburgh, our insight in the fintech space throughout the UK and Europe, and our continued investment in research mean that this strategic relationship will add value for both NCC Group and Fintech Scotland.”

FinTech Scotland CEO Nicola Anderson added: “Strategic partnerships with global organisations that have a strong base here in Scotland are essential to offering our community a broad range of support options.”

FinTech Scotland reports 50% surge in financial tech firms during pandemic

