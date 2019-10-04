FinTech Scotland and University of Strathclyde host first ever UK gathering

A gathering of fintech hubs is to take place in Scotland next week in a first for the UK’s burgeoning financial technology sector.

The symposium is due to take place in Glasgow on 10 October and will be held at the University of Strathclyde Technology and Innovation Centre, which has played a leading global role in developing fintech skills and innovation.

Scotlands is home to scores of fintech firms and ventures. Picture: Contributed

The event aims to build on the announcement earlier this year by Innovate Finance, FinTech Scotland and FinTech North to establish the FinTech National Network to foster greater collaboration between the industry bodies.

Over recent months, the network has expanded to include FinTech Wales, FinTech Northern Ireland and FinTech West.

The gathering, hosted by FinTech Scotland, will bring together senior leaders from the various fintech bodies, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), Scottish Development International, the UK Department for International Trade, the Treasury and Fintech Alliance. They will be joined by top fintech entrepreneurs.

Honour

Stephen Ingledew, chief executive of FinTech Scotland, said: “It’s a great honour to be hosting the first symposium of the FinTech National Network with the fast growing fintech community in Glasgow.

“We’re delighted at the prospect of showcasing the great collaboration, innovation and inclusion opportunities offered by our vibrant ecosystem.”

Charlotte Crosswell, chief executive of Innovate Finance, said: “The UK is a world leader in fintech, but in order to develop and grow further, it is vital that we connect hubs around the country.

“Innovate Finance is committed to ensuring that innovation in financial services is represented across the UK and not just London.”

Sir Jim MacDonald, principal and vice chancellor at the University of Strathclyde, added: “Strathclyde is firmly committed to supporting the growth of the fintech community and Glasgow is very well placed to contribute to the success of the fintech cluster given both the numbers of entrepreneurial fintech start-ups, access to world-class research and talent, and the growing presence of large global financial services companies who are making significant investments in the city which will bring new technologies, new products, new jobs and economic growth.”

Expanding

In May, Scotland’s fintech community hailed a growth milestone with the country now home to more than 100 fintech firms.

The growth is said to have been fuelled by a combination of new enterprises being created, international firms locating in Scotland and existing technology companies developing new fintech propositions.

READ MORE: Fintech first for Scotland as consumer panel rolls out