Fintech platform LendingCrowd seals partnership with Icas

LendingCrowd, the Edinburgh-based fintech lending platform, has agreed a “strategic partnership” with accounting body the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland (Icas).

The agreement will see LendingCrowd become the institute’s preferred partner in its business loans category.

LendingCrowd, which was founded in 2014, will also offer a “special” discount on client fees to Icas members, which will help to support even more borrowers, the firm said.

Stuart Lunn, LendingCrowd’s founder and chief executive, said the new partnership would bring “real opportunities for us all”.

He added: “It is a fantastic platform for us to showcase the benefits of alternatives to traditional bank lending, and for Icas members to then utilise these benefits.

“It marks another important step forward in LendingCrowd’s growth story, five years after we launched. We look forward to working closely with Icas and making this partnership a real success story.”

Exclusive benefits

Icas chief executive Bruce Cartwright said: “We are pleased to have entered into a strategic partnership with LendingCrowd and secured a new, exclusive benefit for our members. We look forward to working with LendingCrowd over the coming years.”

Icas has in excess of 21,000 members working around the UK and in more than 100 other countries.

