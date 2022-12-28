Finding a new practicality through uncertain times - Robyn Friel

Covid-19 pushed businesses and charities across the country to reevaluate their business and service delivery models. It was a difficult time for many, with businesses struggling to survive restrictions while others were able to adapt and flourish.

At Jewish Care Scotland (JCS), a Glasgow-based social care charity offering support to community members across Scotland, we embraced the opportunity to reassess the way we supported people as their needs continued to evolve.

The JCS Wellbeing Hub is a lifeline for many, offering social connections and interaction. For some it is their only chance to socialise each week. During the pandemic, our staff and Board of Directors carefully reassessed how we could continue to meet our organisational objectives to promote wellbeing, connect people and maximise resources whilst meeting the needs of the people we exist to support.

Through listening to our beneficiaries we adapted our registered care services to include social support at home. As well as group sessions at the centre, we now also provide support with shopping, attending community groups, accessing medical appointments, wellbeing visits, and simply offer company for those who need it.

We also looked at opportunities for partnership working to maximise resources, and recently launched our Warm Spaces project with neighbouring charity, Cosgrove Care, for the challenging winter months. Anyone can drop in for a few hours every Sunday, whether they need a warm place to spend some time, something to eat or some company.

Despite the challenges that businesses and families are facing, we have been overwhelmed with support for the project through volunteers and donations of essential items.

While Covid-19 has continued to be present during 2022, our agile response to redesigning support services means we’re better equipped to maximise our impact across our community.

This has been especially important as charities are facing extremely challenging times ahead in the aftermath of the pandemic. Rising costs, coupled with reduced fundraised income, is creating the perfect storm. The cost-of-living crisis is putting financial pressures on the charity sector, and like most charity organisations, we continue to see a huge demand for our range of services.

At JCS, in 2021 we received 108 new referrals for support. By August this year alone, we had already received 100 referrals, and as winter fuel bills increased in November, even more approached us for support. Our financial assistance grants and kosher foodbank are needed now more than ever and we anticipate even more need as winter progresses.

Thankfully JCS has always had a dedicated network of volunteers. In 2021 we supported a volunteer group to establish a weekly drop-in café - Welcome Wednesday. Open to anyone, it offers the opportunity for people to meet friends both old and new. It also helps to create referral pathways for people to find out about the

other support services that are available. As the café is run by volunteers, staff resources can be focused on other vital services.

We are relying on voluntary support now more than ever. However, volunteers too are under strain with the cost-of-living crisis, potentially leading to shortages with many small charities disproportionately affected. We are so grateful to those who give their time and talents to support their community.

We look back on 2022 with huge pride as we have successfully navigated another testing year. 2023 will see JCS celebrate 165 years. Much has changed over that time, but we continue to evolve, adapting our charity business model to meet the needs of our community. We’re extremely grateful to our supporters, donors and volunteers who ensure we can be there for the people who need us most.