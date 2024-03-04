Finance group hires Mayor from Deloitte as new partner

Mr Mayor (43) was previously a director in the Edinburgh office of Deloitte and before that spent five years with Lloyds Banking Group handling property loans across Europe.

He trained with Grant Thornton in Southampton and moved to Scotland in 2005. Mr Mayor will add to a seven-strong Edinburgh team at HNH that has enjoyed a record year, completing 10 deals, ranging from £2 million to £60m in a range of sectors from food and drink to business services.

These transactions have included logistics firm Bullet Express, IFA company Carbon Financial, software business Dayshape and Sidey Solutions, a manufacturer and supplier of windows and doors.

Roger Mayor

It has identified big growth areas in cybersecurity, software as a service, and AI.

Mr Mayor will join Scotland-based partners Neal Allen, Harry Linklater and Bruce Walker.

Neal Allen, partner at HNH, said: “We are eager to build on our successes in 2023 and 2024, and Roger will be integral to that, particularly given his excellent track record in deal-doing in the technology sector in recent years.”

Roger Mayor said: “Joining HNH to work alongside Neal, Harry and Bruce will allow me to focus on supporting SMEs in Scotland to achieve their M&A plans. M&A remains a core strategy in executing growth, whether this is raising funds, identifying acquisition targets or ultimately shareholders exiting the business.