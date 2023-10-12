As anticipation builds for the The Black Scottish Awards being held in Edinburgh later this month, the spotlight is on the recently unveiled finalists.

Enoch Adeyemi of The Black Scottish Awards

Enoch Adeyemi, founder of The Black Scottish Awards, says the event is more than a celebration, describing it “a beacon of inclusivity, recognising the profound contributions of individuals and organisations to the fabric of the Black Scottish community”.

The awards were established with a vision of fostering diversity and excellence and, according to Adeyemi, have become a “symbol of unity and empowerment”.

Categories include: Ally of the Year; Business of Excellence of the Year; Community Organisation of the Year; Creative of the Year; Diversity Champion of the Year; Outstanding Contribution to the Black Community; Professional Rising Star of the Year; Professional Senior Leader of the Year; Sir Geoff Palmer Outstanding Student of the Year and Sportsperson of the Year.

Adeyemi says: “Beyond accolades, the ceremony serves as a platform to amplify voices, spotlight achievements and inspire the next generation of leaders and change-makers.”

During the selection process, judges evaluated nominees based on criteria such as impact, innovation and dedication to promoting diversity. Whether in business, community service, the arts, or sports, finalists were seen to demonstrate an unwavering commitment to breaking barriers, creating opportunities and making a positive difference.

He says the awards ceremony being held on 28 October at Kimpton Charlotte Square Hotel will hold profound significance for the Black Scottish community, celebrating the stories that often go unheard.

He added: “The finalists, through their remarkable accomplishments, embody resilience and inspire pride, fostering a sense of unity and belonging within the community.”

The headline sponsor is Black Professionals Scotland, an organisation focused on increasing diversity in the Scottish workplace, and The Scotsman is a media partner. Other sponsors include Morgan Stanley, Barclays, TSB, STV, CIPD and Sports Scotland.

Adeyemi is also the founder and CEO of Black Professionals Scotland. He has consulted within the financial services for almost 20 years in roles with global and smaller brands, including asset managers and banks.