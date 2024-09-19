Finalists revealed for Scotland Dealmakers Awards 2024

Dealmakers | Supplied

The deals, firms and individuals in the running to win the Insider Scotland Dealmakers Awards 2024 have been unveiled.

The awards, organised by Insider Media in partnership with The Scotsman, will highlight the top acquisitions, funding deals in Scotland in the year to July 2024, and the people and firms that made them happen. This headline sponsor of the event is PIB insurance brokers. Other sponsors include Cazenove Capital, Hutcheon Mearns, KPMG, Norman Broadbent, Scottish Enterprise and wbg.

The winners will be announced at the Scotland Dealmakers Awards dinner at the Sheraton Grand Hotel on the evening of Thursday 14 November.

The shortlists and winners were identified by a panel of independent judges: Paula Skinner of Harper Macleod; Craig Gallagher of CRG Aero Consulting; Gillian Fleming of Mint Ventures; John Watson of Crosswind Developments; and Stephanie Farrell of Bellwether Green.

The award winners will go forward to compete against their peers from England, Wales and Northern Ireland at the UK Dealmaker Awards in February 2025.

These are the shortlists:

Bank/Funder of the Year

Scottish National Investment Bank

RBS

BZ

Barclays Corporate

Corporate Law Firm of the Year

Shoosmiths

Morton Fraser MacRoberts

MBM Commercial

Burness Paull

Brodies

Addleshaw Goddard

Deal of the Year (sub £10m)

Investment in iGii (Scottish National Investment Bank, Par Equity, Archangels, Shepherd and Wedderburn, d-fine, Lawrie IP, FWB, MBM Commercial, Morton Fraser MacRoberts)

Sale of Cambric Systems to Abingdon Software Group (Hutcheon Mearns, Stronachs, MBM Commercial, M&S Accountancy & Taxation, Wilson Partners)

Investment in Cyacomb (Scottish National Investment Bank, Par Equity, Mercia, DWF, Henderson Loggie, Calash, HGF, Intechnia, Burness Paull)

Investment in MI:RNA (Equity Gap, Gabriel, Scottish Enterprise, NovaQuest, Kyoritsu Holdings, VANE, Animal Health Angels, Companion Fund I, Burness Paull, Anderson Strathern, McKee Campbell Morrison)

Investment in Cumulus Oncology (Scottish National Investment Bank, Eos Advisory, British Business Bank, Brodies, Thorntons, Burges Salmon, Alacrita, Innovare)

Deal of the Year (£10m-£50m)

Investment in Antibody Analytics (NorthEdge, Hill Dickinson, RSM, Claritas, PMSI, Catalysis, Baird, Addleshaw Goddard)

Sale of STATS to Mitsui (BGF, PwC, Blackwoods, AAB, KPMG, Ashurst)

Investment in Aurora Energy Services (Scottish National Investment Bank, Pinsent Masons, Grant Thornton)

Sale of Hamilton Waste & Recycling to Biffa (KPMG, MBM Commercial, Chiene and Tait, Rydens, RSM, Burness Paull, Osborne Clarke)

Investment in MiAlgae (Equity Gap, SWEN Blue Ocean Ventures, Clay Capital Ventures (New), Scottish Enterprise, SIS, OCC, DCS, Brodies, WJM, Womble Bond Dickinson)

Investment in EnteroBiotix (Scottish National Investment Bank, Thairm Bio, Kineticos Life Sciences, Scottish Enterprise, MBM Commercial, Henderson Loggie, Alacrita, Potter Clarkson)

Deal of the Year (£50m+)

Sale of Red John Pumped Storage Hydro Scheme to Statkraft (PwC, Intelligent Land Investments Group, TLT, Pinsent Masons, Aecom)

Investment in Kick ICT Group (LDC, PwC, Pinsent Masons, BDO, Armstrong, AAB, MBM Commercial, CMS)

Sale of a majority of Integrated Environmental Solutions to Apax Partners (KPMG, LEK, EY, Alantra, Travers Smith, CIL, Simon Kutcher, Crosslake)

Acquisition of ASCO Group by Endless (Piper Sandler, Ashurst, Deloitte, Walker Morris, KPMG, PwC, Lodestone, Jacksonbreen, Burness Paull)

Debt facility for Ardersier port (Scottish National Investment Bank, UK Infrastructure Bank, Pinsent Masons, Brodies)

Corporate Finance Team of the Year

PwC Corporate Finance

AAB

KPMG Corporate Finance

Johnston Carmichael

HNH Partners

Private Equity/Venture Capital Deal of the Year

Investment in Aveni (Puma Private Equity, Par Equity, Lloyds Banking Group, Nationwide, Scottish Enterprise, TriCapital Syndicate, Anderson Strathern, Shoosmiths, CRS, TLT, MBM, Confidas People, AAB)

Sale of a majority of Integrated Environmental Solutions to Apax Partners (KPMG, LEK, EY, Alantra, Travers Smith, CIL, Simon Kutcher, Crosslake)

Acquisition of ASCO Group by Endless (Piper Sandler, Ashurst, Deloitte, Walker Morris, KPMG, PwC, Lodestone, Jacksonbreen, Burness Paull)

Investment in Kick ICT Group (LDC, PwC, Pinsent Masons, BDO, Armstrong, AAB, MBM Commercial, CMS)

Sale of a majority of Edinburgh Airport to VINCI Airports (Global Infrastructure Partners, Shepherd & Wedderburn, Weil, Gotshal & Manges, PwC, ICF, Willis Towers Watson, Ramboll, Charlotte Street Partners, JP Morgan, HSBC)

Transaction Services Team of the Year

PwC

Johnston Carmichael

Innovative Partners

AAB

Emerging Dealmaker of the Year

Neil Allan, PwC

Alastair Moore, Par Equity

Lynsey McCulloch, Scottish National Investment Bank

Naill Benzahia, Hutcheon Mearns

Claire Cramm, Par Equity

John Devine, BGF

Dealmaker of the Year