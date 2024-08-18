Scottish-born fashion chain Ted Baker to close final shops including three in Scotland with huge job cuts
Scottish-founded fashion retailer, which at its pomp boasted 500 stores and concessions around the globe, will shutter its remain UK operations this week including three in Scotland.
It is expected that by the close of play on Tuesday, August 20th, all outstanding stores will have closed.
Sky News reported that talks between retail mogul Mike Ashley and the brand over a licensing deal had stalled.
The intellectual property rights to Ted Baker are help by US company Authentic Brands Group via holding company No Ordinary Designer Label (NODL).
NODL fell into administration in spring this year.
In April, administrators closed 15 Ted Baker stores and slashed 245 jobs.
Prior to its downward spiral, Ted Baker employed nearly 1,000 people across the UK with 46 shops, an e-commerce site and a raft of department store concessions.
There are three remaining Ted Baker stores in Scotland, following previous closures of the brand’s Edinburgh outlet and nearby concession, and flagship Glasgow Princes Square location:
Scottish Ted Baker shops set to close
- Ted Baker - Glasgow, 61 Buchanan St, Glasgow G1 3HL
- Ted Baker - John Lewis Glasgow, Buchanan galleries, Glasgow G1 2GF
- Ted Baker - Livingston, Unit 64 Almondvale Ave, Livingston EH54 6QX
History of Ted Baker brand and Scottish origins
Ted Baker, which sold clothing, accessories as well as fragrances, was founded by Ray Kelvin in 1988 when the first store was opened in Glasgow.
Locations across the UK including in prime London shopping areas followed.
Kelvin resigned as chief executive in 2019 after allegations of a ‘hugging’ culture and harassment at the firm.
Authentic Brands Group (which also owns Reebok and the David Beckham brands) acquired Ted Baker in 2022 after several years of falling sales, paying £211 million.
New owners were unable to reverse the decline and by spring of this year, the number of UK stores had fallen from 192 in 2018 to just 86.
