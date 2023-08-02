Final chance to enter awards marking business success across the Irish Sea

Entries have been flowing in for the Causeway: Ireland Scotland Business Exchange annual awards, with organisations being urged to enter before the fast-approaching closing date.

Causeway Awards 2022

Causeway: Ireland Scotland Business Exchange is a not-for-profit business membership organisation, supported by the Scottish and Irish governments, that connects professionals across the Irish Sea and beyond. Its prestigious annual awards will be celebrated in a gala black tie dinner at Edinburgh’s Assembly Rooms on 5 October, regarded as a unique opportunity to showcase trading success on both sides of the Irish Sea. The entry deadline for this year's awards is 18 August.

Causeway’s popular awards have become a high-profile event attracting industry leaders, government supporters and decision makers from Ireland, Northern Ireland and Scotland. The event allows professionals to network, collaborate and share opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Categories include: Ireland to Scotland Exporter of the Year, which celebrates an Irish business that has made a big impact in Scotland; Northern Ireland to Scotland Exporter of the Year; Scottish Exporter of the Year; Sustainable Organisation of the Year and Rising Star - Young Professional of the Year.

The headline sponsor of the awards is Diageo’s Johnnie Walker Princes Street. Other sponsors are City of Edinburgh Council, Invest NI, Northern Irish Connections, Enterprise Ireland Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh and Surgeons Quarter, Anturas Consulting, Fuel Change and ESB, with The Scotsman as media partner.

Judith O'Leary, co-chair of Causeway and MD of PR & digital marketing agency Represent, said: "The Causeway Awards are a unique opportunity for ambitious Irish and Scottish businesses. Entries are piling in and it is inspiring to see the range of organisations that have made that bold step and are flying the flag for Irish-Scottish economic connections.

"From sustainability to rising stars, a huge variety of talented individuals and businesses will be present on the night and I look forward to congratulating the winners."

The City of Edinburgh Council is sponsoring the food and drink reception at the awards. Lord Provost Robert Aldridge said: “Edinburgh has long acted as Scotland’s economic powerhouse, benefiting from strong trade relationships at home and abroad.

“Fueled in part by our world-famous festivals and food and drink exports and of course our esteemed academic, legal, medical and financial institutions, our position on the world stage continues to flourish thanks to the skills and entrepreneurial spirit of our people. From small, independent businesses across retail and hospitality to ever-growing creative, technology and hospitality industries, Edinburgh remains a top choice destination for start-ups, investment and trade as we work towards creating a more sustainable economy.

“Scottish exports to Ireland have continuously been strong and Irish-owned companies have long had strong export records to Scotland. There is obvious potential for further export growth in both directions. Causeway was launched at Edinburgh Castle back in 2016, pointing to the presence here of a significant business community dedicated to developing economic links between us, and this awards night will be an opportunity for businesses around the UK to connect and collaborate, making the most of the markets and trade opportunities available to them.”

For more information on the Causeway Awards, the categories and how to enter please visit:

https://www.causewayexchange.net/awards