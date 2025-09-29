Final call for entries to the Highlands and Islands Apprenticeship Awards

Apprenticeship Awards | Supplied

Time is fast running out to enter the inaugural Highlands and Islands Apprenticeship Awards 2025, organised by The Scotsman and headlined by NRS Dounreay.

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The deadline for business and apprentices to enter the awards, which recognise excellence across the region is 1pm, on Wednesday 8th October.

The Highlands and Islands Apprenticeship Awards will be held at The Kingsmills Hotel in Inverness on Thursday 27th November. This will comprise a gala dinner, entertainment and, the highlight of the night, the awards ceremony.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The awards recognise apprentices, employers, training providers and mentors. Categories include Modern Apprentice, sponsored by NRS Dounreay, Graduate Apprentice, Apprentice Ambassador, to name just a few.

Since 2017, National World has championed apprentices through awareness campaigns and regional awards, building on a series of events held across the UK.

Dave Wilson, managing director at site operator NRS Dounreay, said: “It’s an honour for us, in our 70th year, to be able to broaden our support for apprenticeships across the Highlands and Islands by sponsoring this year’s awards.”

For more information on the awards, including the full list of categories and how to enter, please visit:

More information on the awards and how to enter here

Award Categories

Foundation Apprentice

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Open to secondary school students who are still in education while completing their National 5s and Highers. Foundation Apprenticeships provide valuable work experience and vocational training at lower SCQF levels, offering an introduction to a chosen industry.

Modern Apprentice, sponsored by NRS Dounreay

Open to apprentices aged 16 and above enrolled on their Modern Apprenticeship 12 months prior to the event date November 27, 2025 while working towards a recognised SVQ qualification.

Graduate Apprentice

Open to apprentices, who have a degree and who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event date November 27, 2025 Studying for the highest SCQF levels, equivalent to a postgraduate degree.

Construction Apprentice

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event date November 27, 2025 and work within the construction industry.

Data and Logistics Apprentice

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Open to apprentices who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event date November 27, 2025 and work within Data and Logistics Sectors.

Engineering / Manufacturing Apprentice

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event date November 27, 2025 and work within the engineering or manufacturing sectors.

Health and Social Care Apprentice

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event date November 27, 2025 and work within the health or Social Care service sectors.

Professional Services Apprentice

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event date November 27, 2025 and work within professional services.

Technology & Digital Apprentice

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event date November 27, 2025 and work within a digital or technology sector.

Mentor

This category is for an individual who has encouraged and inspired apprentices throughout their training programme. Mentors can be the line manager, a training provider or someone that the apprentice works with who has greatly contributed to the individual’s development.

Apprentice Ambassador

This award celebrates individuals or organisations that have been outstanding advocates for apprenticeships, raising awareness and championing opportunities for young talent.

SME Employer

Open to businesses, with up to 249 employees, which offer an apprenticeship programme.

Large Employer

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Open to businesses, with 250+ employees, which offer an apprenticeship programme.

Training Provider/Programme