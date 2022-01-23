Fife's Scott Group eyes fresh growth after trio of director appointments

Danielle Kerr in one of the three appointments at family business Scott Group, which provides a wide range of goods and services to industrial and manufacturing markets throughout the UK.

David Holmes, who has been with the Fife-headquartered business since 2010, has been promoted to director of information technology; Danielle Kerr, who joined as a divisional accountant in 2016, has been promoted to finance director of Scott Pallets’ reconditioned business unit; and Billy McIntosh, who also joined in 2016 as a group accountant, has been promoted to the role of finance director of the Scott Pallets’ manufacturing unit.

Norman Scott, owner and group operations director, said: “We have more than 1,300 employees throughout the UK, and we’re proud to employ many of the best people in the industry.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“As we continue to expand our range of sustainable pallet solutions, and organically grow our business year on year, we’ll be continuing to recruit so it’s vital we build on the strength of our business units by finding and retaining talented, tenacious and customer focussed people.”

A message from the Editor: