Fife vintage firm props up Game of Thrones and Lord of the Rings TV prequels

Scaramanga owner Carl Morenikeji is celebrating his Fife firm's vintage products appearing in medieval TV shows House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Picture: Alan S. Morrison

“Seeing our vintage products appear in The Hobbit 12 years ago was a special moment for our company” – Scaramanga founder Carl Morenikeji

A Scottish vintage products supplier has added Game of Thrones and Lord of the Rings TV shows to its extensive list of global entertainment clients.

Fife-based Scaramanga has provided props for TV prequels House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Season two of streaming hit Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which premieres on Amazon Prime Video tonight, includes stone bowls, iron and brass vintage padlocks and antique ox cart wheels sourced from the Cupar firm. Meanwhile, season two of House of the Dragon, currently airing on Sky Atlantic and NOW in the UK as well as HBO, has used seven Scaramanga antique padlocks.

It is not the first time that the vintage specialist has provided its products as props to the Lord of the Rings media franchise - the 2012 film The Hobbit included Scaramanga antique brass padlocks in Bilbo’s house. Since then, the small company has gone on to supply more than 30 movies and 30 TV shows and become a key point of contact for props buyers for certain items, most notably vintage and antique padlocks.

Scaramanga founder and managing director Carl Morenikeji said: “Seeing our vintage products appear in The Hobbit 12 years ago was a special moment for our company as I’ve always enjoyed the Lord of the Rings books. Having them appear again in this hugely popular TV show from the same fantasy world is really rewarding.

“I’m hugely grateful for the loyalty of our props buyers and our staff for continuing to meet their needs so quickly, which is often a crucial factor - as props can be needed for a scene being shot the next day. Thanks to them we’re looking forward to seeing our products in four more global franchise productions in the next 12 months.”