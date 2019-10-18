Fife vintage firm locks in third Disney film deal

A Cupar vintage retailer is ­continuing its movie props success story with today’s release of Disney’s latest ­fairytale.

Scaramanga, which ­specialises in vintage and leather goods and homewares, has strengthened its relationship with Disney by supplying props to the studio’s new blockbuster Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, starring Angelina Jolie and Michelle Pfeiffer.

The Maleficent: Mistress of Evil dispaly in Scaramanga's Cupar store. Picture: Alan Morrison

The Fife firm provided ten padlocks for the Sleeping Beauty-inspired sequel, ­marking the latest in a string of big screen deals.

It’s the third Hollywood or UK blockbuster this year to use the Cupar firm’s wares as props, after it previously ­supplied brass and iron antique padlocks and a set of school ropes to Disney’s Dumbo, rseleased in March, and a very large 1920s ­leather suitcase to Laurel and ­Hardy biopic Stan & Ollie, which came out in January.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is Scaramanga’s third Disney film – it also saw more than 100 of its medieval-looking products, including decorated vintage trunks and chests, brass boxes, Indian kitchenware, vintage fabric and printed bedspreads used in the 2014 original Maleficent.

Scaramanga has supplied 11 films in seven years, including global hits such as Mama Mia! Here We Go Again, Paddington 2, Victoria & Abdul and The Hobbit.

The company, which sells bags, vintage furniture and homewares, has also been used as a supplier of vintage and antique props for television shows including Strictly Come Dancing, Peaky Blinders, The Crystal Maze, Celebrity Big Brother, Hollyoaks and 60 Minute Makeover.

To mark its latest accolade, Scaramanga is creating a ­special display in its Cupar store. The retailer also has an online presence and a concession at Hogarth, Edinburgh.

READ MORE: The Big Interview: Carl Morenikeji of Scaramanga

Scaramanga founder and managing director Carl Morenikeji said: “We’re ­naturally delighted to see our products chosen for the second Maleficent movie thanks to our reputation as specialists in vintage lifestyle ­products for your home.

“It was a real thrill to see so many of products appear in the original 2014 live-action Maleficent and to be recognised with this new role in the franchise is great. I’m looking forward to taking my family to see the new movie. On top of our earlier successes this year, this makes 2019 very special.”

On the back of its work with Dumbo, Scaramanga helped to create a new home for circus elephants by donating 25 per cent of profits from the sale of items like those supplied to the movie to European rescue charity Elephant Haven.

The retailer supplied six late-Victorian travel trunks, 15 large brass and iron antique padlocks and a set of school ropes to the Tim Burton live-action remake of the family favourite starring Colin ­Farrell, Danny DeVito, Michael Keaton and Eva Green.

Morenikeji was inspired to established the business after coming across a number of vintage items, including a handmade leather shoulder bag, while travelling across India during a year out from an internet services role at BT.

The vintage retailer takes its name from James Bond’s nemesis Francisco Scaramanga portrayed by Christopher Lee in The Man With The Golden Gun.