Fife timber firm bolsters portfolio with swoop on Glasgow worktop specialist

The deal to buy Stonecare, which was founded in 1999, comes just a week after James Donaldson unveiled the acquisition of Scottish kitchen brand Kitchens International.

Stonecare is a major supplier of solid worktops to the UK kitchen industry. Staff and operations at the firm will remain unchanged, with all 11 employees remaining in position.

Andrew Donaldson, chief executive of Glenrothes-based James Donaldson & Sons, said: “We’re proud to add Stonecare to our growing JDS family.

“Stonecare has an excellent reputation for quality, craftsmanship and service; an extremely high-quality product; and a great team of people. The business perfectly complements our existing portfolio in JDS and aligns well with our strategy to enhance our offering in the market, with a focus on kitchens, bathrooms and home offices.

“Historically a timber specialist, this is an incredibly exciting time for our business, as we continue to grow through sustainable organic growth and by the strategic acquisition of market-leading specialists.”

The value of the acquisition and other financial details have not been disclosed.

Stonecare will join the JDS portfolio of brands: MGM Timber, Donaldson Timber Engineering, James Donaldson Timber, James Donaldson Insulation, Smith & Frater, Rowan Manufacturing, Nu-Style Products and Kitchens International.

Andrew Crombie, managing director of Stonecare, said: “With our shared family values and strong business synergies I am confident we will provide our great team with opportunities for growth and am looking forward to this next chapter for Stonecare.”

