Fife retinal imaging firm Epipole looks to major US growth after latest funding boost

The retinal imaging specialist says its handheld epiCam enables clinicians to record epiStreams – scans of the retina using real-time video – from which high-quality images can be extracted.

Epipole has also appointed med-tech veteran Conal Harte as chief executive, joining from global orthopaedics company Össur, where he led its emerging markets division. He replaces founder Craig Robertson, who moves to the position of chief technology officer, where he will develop further applications for the firm’s patented technology.

The fundraise was led by Greenwood Way Capital and supported by Scottish Enterprise, with Epipole advised by Catherine Feechan, a partner at law firm Davidson Chalmers Stewart. The Fife firm in 2020 secured a £1.5m funding boost, spearheaded by then-new investor Greenwood.

Epipole added that following the latest capital injection, further recruitment has been initiated in the US to support its product launch there and early commercialisation in primary care optometry and general ophthalmology practices.

Its chairman Ian Stevens said Mr Harte joins at a “crucial” moment in the firm’s development and brings a great deal of commercial experience in growing disruptive medical technologies in international markets.

Mr Harte said he is joining the organisation at a very exciting time. “Our unique approach to retinal imaging will help our clinician customers deliver an outstanding level of eye care to their patients through a market-leading technology that delivers exceptional imaging in a powerful, portable and low-cost device. This latest investment round will kickstart our US growth ambitions.”

