Fife furniture contractor Deanestor secures £2m deal to fit out schools for Morrison Construction

The firm said the new Winchburgh campus near Edinburgh, which is due for completion this year, is being delivered by Hub South East Scotland for West Lothian Council and will provide two new secondary schools, a primary school with an early-years facility, and a sports and wellbeing hub.

Deanestor will fit out more than 340 rooms across the campus, manufacturing bespoke furniture in a “light maple wood” finish. The contract includes the provision of in excess of 300 base cabinets, 940 metres of white laminate worktops, more than a kilometre of adjustable shelving, 16 teaching walls and 215 resource storage units, as well as write-on teaching aids, shoebox storage units, and wall cupboards.

Deanestor will help fit out the new Holy Family Primary School and nursery. Picture: JM Architects.

It said the centralised teaching aids for each classroom will incorporate tall resource storage cabinets at either side and a central interactive LED panel. Deanestor will procure chairs, classroom tables, modular seating for breakout areas, lockers, noticeboards, whiteboards, and dining seating across the campus.

Designed by Ryder Architecture, the secondary schools – Winchburgh and Sinclair Academies – will initially serve up to 660 non-denominational and denominational pupils respectively. Facilities will include art zones and studios, breakout spaces, dance and drama halls, exhibition areas, general classrooms, science laboratories, assembly halls, hub rooms, offices, library, meeting rooms, outdoor learning areas, and sports centre.

JM Architects is designing the new Holy Family Primary School and nursery. The primary will have flexible play and learning spaces, reception, dining/assembly hall, courtyard, and a multi-use games area for outside play, said the Fife-based firm.

Ramsay McDonald, MD of Deanestor Scotland, welcomed the firm securing its latest project for Morrison Construction. “This latest Scottish education project reaffirms our market-leading position in the education sector and our specialist capabilities – from school furniture design and manufacture to project-management, logistics, procurement, and installation.”

David Wright, construction manager at Morrison Construction, said, “Deanestor has successfully delivered a number of education contracts for Morrison, including the award-winning Barony Campus in Cumnock, East Ayrshire and more recently at Calderwood Primary School, which, like Winchburgh, was for West Lothian Council.

"Their team has an impressive track record in fitting out complex multi-school campus projects and a good level of technical competence in the design, manufacture and installation of furniture for large-scale education schemes.”

Deanestor provides contract furniture including installation to construction clients and contractors for healthcare, education, student accommodation, build-to-rent and laboratory projects – both new build and refurbishment.

The firm in 2019 bought the intangible assets of Fife-based furniture and fit-out brand Havelock for an undisclosed sum. It came after the latter – whose customers included the University of Edinburgh, Harvey Nichols, John Lewis and Lloyds Banking Group – fell into administration.

“The acquisition of the Havelock brands further strengthens our position as one of the largest interior fit-out businesses in the UK and the leading furniture, fittings and equipment supplier to the NHS,” it said at the time.

Deanestor was established in 1948 to manufacture hospital furniture for the newly established NHS, and is now part of a family-owned group of companies including bathroom pod manufacturer Offsite Solutions.

