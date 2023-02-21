Bluebox Aviation Systems, which is based in Dunfermline , said its Blueview system would be introduced on the airline’s new Airbus A320neo aircraft. It will be configured to offer passengers an “in-flight entertainment experience”, including moving maps and games. The first new aircraft is expected to be delivered to Air Malta next month, and the entertainment system will be live for passengers when the plane enters service.

As part of a fleet replacement project, a further three 180-seater Airbus A320neo aircraft will be joining Air Malta’s fleet. The state-of-the-art, fuel efficient aircraft will be the cornerstone of the carrier’s planned new fleet. The project with Air Malta represents the Scots firm’s third customer deployment for its wireless digital services platform Blueview on an Airbus Airspace Link installation.

Kevin Birchmore, vice-president global sales at Bluebox, said: “As our industry recovers from one of the most challenging periods we’ve ever experienced, it’s exciting to see some real momentum on two fronts - the demand for digital services in all its forms, but also the fact we’re seeing new aircraft coming into the global fleet that are to be kitted out from the start with our digital services platform. We’re excited to be included in the growth ambitions of customers like Air Malta, intent on offering their passengers the best onboard experience they can, and to be helping deliver that with Blueview,” he added.