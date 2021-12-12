Fife engineering firm eyes further export success after US wind farm deal

Fife engineering firm Pict Offshore has signed a deal with Danish power giant Ørsted to take its offshore wind tech to the US.

By Scott Reid
Sunday, 12th December 2021, 4:55 am
Manufactured at Pict Offshore’s facility in Inverkeithing, Fife, the GUS system has already been deployed at Hornsea Two offshore wind farm.

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The deal will see Pict’s state-of-the-art lifting system deployed at New York’s first offshore wind farms.

The trio of wind farms - with a total capacity of about 1.8 gigawatts - form the core of a 50-50 partnership between Ørsted and Eversource, New England’s largest energy company.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The addition of the revolutionary “Get Up Safe” lifting system onto offshore wind turbines means external ladders are no longer necessary, streamlining the foundation and reducing steelwork requirements.

Manufactured at Pict Offshore’s facility in Inverkeithing, the system has already been deployed at Hornsea Two offshore wind farm.

Managing director Phil Taylor said: “This is a fantastic demonstration of faith from Ørsted; in the future of ladder-less foundations and in the Get Up Safe as a preferred means of access. As Pict’s first overseas order, it also provides the basis for strong export growth.”

Read More

Read More
The Big Interview: Duncan Clark, head of UK region at Ørsted

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers. If you haven’t already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription: www.scotsman.com/subscriptions

FifeNew York
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.