Fife engineering firm eyes further export success after US wind farm deal

Manufactured at Pict Offshore’s facility in Inverkeithing, Fife, the GUS system has already been deployed at Hornsea Two offshore wind farm.

The deal will see Pict’s state-of-the-art lifting system deployed at New York’s first offshore wind farms.

The trio of wind farms - with a total capacity of about 1.8 gigawatts - form the core of a 50-50 partnership between Ørsted and Eversource, New England’s largest energy company.

The addition of the revolutionary “Get Up Safe” lifting system onto offshore wind turbines means external ladders are no longer necessary, streamlining the foundation and reducing steelwork requirements.

Managing director Phil Taylor said: “This is a fantastic demonstration of faith from Ørsted; in the future of ladder-less foundations and in the Get Up Safe as a preferred means of access. As Pict’s first overseas order, it also provides the basis for strong export growth.”

