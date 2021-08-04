Fife Creamery chilling out as funding boost enables expansion into frozen food

The family-run business, headquartered in Kirkcaldy, says it has been delivering chilled foods for more than 60 years to customers across Scotland, from independent sandwich bars and local convenience stores to government institutions and large store chains.

Having now secured the funding package from Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) it has built a “state-of-the-art” frozen cold store – with the capacity to fit up to 1,000 pallets – enabling the firm to expand into the frozen foods market and attract a new customer base.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With a team of more than 100, Fife Creamery has already noted an increase in its turnover and hopes to grow its headcount by up to 50 over the next three years in response to growing customer demand.

The firm has installed a new frozen cold store enabling it to expand into the frozen foods market. Picture: contributed.

The funding has also enabled the business to upgrade its refrigeration equipment and provided “financial confidence” throughout lockdown periods as business dipped due to the ongoing closures of hospitality premises.

Fife Creamery MD Graeme Simpson said: “Since 1957, Fife Creamery has led the way in delivering high-quality goods to some of Scotland’s most-loved retailers and foodservice providers.

“We are proud to support businesses and institutions the length and breadth of Scotland, and the ability to now expand our services and portfolio to new and existing customers has been warmly welcomed, with our turnover projected to increase by 30 per cent over the next six months.”

Ken Anderson, relationship director at RBS, said: “Graeme and his team are incredibly passionate about the firm, which is why they have built such a buoyant network of customers across Scotland. We’re really pleased to see Fife Creamery embark on a new chapter as it continues to provide a first-class service and look forward to continuing our relationship with the team.”

In 2019, Fife Creamery launched a dedicated Training Centre at its Kirkcaldy base, which is designed to enhance the skills of its clients and suppliers, locally and nationally – and is set for expansion over the coming months.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.