Fife convenience store chain Greens nets bank capital to power growth push

The firm said the funding from HSBC UK is enabling it to carry out an acquisition strategy, and open nine Greens stores this year. The retailer aims to unveil sites in Aberdeenshire and Dundee later this year after having recently debuted in Inverurie, Peterhead, Kinross, Kirriemuir, Shettleston and Fraserburgh.

The acquired stores will operate under the Greens brand and are projected to create 160 jobs altogether, said the firm, which says it currently owns nine stores in Scotland with these recent acquisitions taking the total to 13.

The business, formerly known as Eros Retail, completed a rebrand last month, while it works with many other concessions across Scotland including Fisher & Donaldson bakery, Costa Express and Skwishee.

Greens director Harris Aslam said: “We’ve been working to evolve the convenience sector since our arrival in 2014, by concentrating on partnering with local suppliers to provide our stores with fresh produce. Thanks to HSBC UK, we can continue to do this and reduce food miles, while introducing customers to interesting and exciting suppliers on their doorstep.”

Tim Laundon, relationship manager at HSBC UK, said: “Greens Retail have a clear commitment to serving the community. The opening of these new stores will boost both the local economy and employment in these areas. We look forward to seeing the success of the new branches over the coming months.”

The lender said in June that it had earmarked £1 billion to support local economies, employment opportunities, and drive growth across Scotland.