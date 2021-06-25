Fife-based Cooper Software to further boost headcount after jump in revenues

Frank Cooper, executive chairman of Cooper Software: 'Large scale ERP implementation projects contributed significantly to our revenues in the second half of the year.'

The firm reported a 27 per cent increase in revenue over the latest financial year, despite the economic challenges presented by the pandemic.

The increase has been driven by a series of key business wins which has seen the company undertake large-scale enterprise resource planning (ERP) projects for clients including Gordon & MacPhail, Scot JCB, Harland & Wolff and Intelligent Energy.

Frank Cooper, executive chairman of the 16-year-old firm, said: “Large scale ERP implementation projects contributed significantly to our revenues in the second half of the year.

“This comes as a direct result of our strategy to meet the needs of specific industry sectors and their particular market issues, for example the whisky industry, manufacturing, construction and oil and gas.”

The company is to continue to invest in staff at its Scottish head office, having grown its headcount by 20 people in the last 12 months.

The firm’s senior leadership team has been “significantly strengthened” by two recent appointments. David Greenlees has joined the business as chief commercial officer, while Jonathan Dunn takes up the role of chief growth and strategy officer. Both join the business with a “wealth of experience”.

Cooper added: “David and Jonathan are key appointments, both bringing a wealth of experience to the business. They will play key roles in shaping our strategy as we embark on the next chapter of growth.”

