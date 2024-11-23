Fewer women means a less profitable construction industry - one major thing has to change

Suzannah Nichol OBE | Women in Property

“Keeping those women who do join the industry throughout their career, which for many will include stepping out to have children and manage other caring responsibilities, is vital and needs everyone to take some kind of action” - Suzannah Nichol, Build UK

A senior leader in the UK construction industry has said employers need to embrace flexible working if they are to attract the female workforce they need to thrive.

Only around 14 per cent of the construction workforce nationwide is female, a figure which plummets to just two per cent when considering only on-site roles.

Build UK chief executive Suzannah Nichol said that whilst the sector has worked hard to deliver equal pay, inflexible work arrangements are a threat to growth and staff retention.

Nichol, who was recognised with an OBE for services to the construction industry in the King’s Birthday Honours this summer, has led industry body Build UK since its formation nine years ago. Build UK represents as much as 40 per cent of the sector nationwide.

She said: “Leaders within the industry have clearly recognised the need to effectively recruit, train and retain women to avoid missing out on 50 per cent of the population at a time when we need 50,000 new entrants every year to join our industry and good, competent and compassionate managers and leaders at every level.

“However, turning that recognition into actions is more difficult with traditional working hours and arrangements still a barrier to the flexibility many people need, including women, particularly in construction where they are still in the minority, lacking the support they need to thrive and develop.

“Our industry is a sector where I believe parity of pay is achieved – that is the same salary is paid for the job regardless of who does it - however we do have a progression gap which leads to a significant gender pay gap as women do not make it through to senior levels in the same numbers as men and choose to leave the industry as they are just not accommodated in so many ways – some of which could be so easily addressed.

Suzannah Nichol spoke at Women in Property's recent People Innovation Place Summit in Edinburgh | Women in Property

“Keeping those women who do join the industry throughout their career, which for many will include stepping out to have children and manage other caring responsibilities, is vital and needs everyone to take some kind of action.”

Nichol recently spoke at Women in Property’s summit in Edinburgh, detailing lessons from her own career in construction which started as a site engineer in 1993. She urged leaders not just to open the professional door to other women, but to “pull them through it”.

Jennifer Winyard, National Chair of Women in Property, said: “The property and construction industry loses far too many women at mid-career.

Jennifer Winyard is the National Chair of Women in Property | Women in Property

“Family responsibilities, inflexible working arrangements and childcare costs all conspire against them, but the impact goes way beyond the individuals concerned. Fewer women means a less diverse, inclusive and profitable industry.

“But, when those women have been retained and are valued, it is they who have the breadth and depth, the ‘real life’, role model experience, that could make the critical difference to a younger woman.