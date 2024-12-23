Festive fare: Catering services firm supports charity with Christmas meals

For the third consecutive Christmas, Compass Scotland, leading provider of catering and support services, is partnering with West Lothian-based charity The Larder to help tackle poverty and hunger.

Compass Scotland chefs are preparing more than 600 festive meals on the lead-up to Christmas, with a combination of sit-down meals and deliveries.

On 18 and 19 December, the chefs served 120 three-course Christmas meals for local people at The Larder’s two Community Cafes in Blackburn and Broxburn.

As Christmas Day approaches, Compass Scotland is working alongside The Larder’s social food project, Catalyst Kitchen, to prepare and deliver over 500 three course Christmas "Ready Meals". These freshly prepared dishes are being cooked, packed and delivered throughout West Lothian on Monday 23 December, in time for the big day.

The Christmas deliveries will benefit hundreds of individuals associated with charity.

The nutritious and delicious festive meals comprise vegetable and lentil soup to start; a traditional main course of turkey with all the trimmings or a delicious plant-based option, and sticky date pudding with butter scotch sauce for dessert. All meals are being prepared and delivered by volunteers from Compass Scotland and The Larder, with ingredients donated by Compass Scotland suppliers, Lomond Fine Foods, Braehead Foods and Fresh Food Company.

As part of Compass Group UK & Ireland, this activity is in line with its "Our Social Promise", which launched in 2022. This includes a Mission to a Million commitment, to provide support to one million people by 2030 through jobs, training, community engagement and development.

Lifeline

The Larder was founded in 2010 to address rising youth unemployment in West Lothian. Since then, the organisation has helped more than 5000 people access training and delivered more than 200,000 meals to those in West Lothian experiencing food insecurity.

David Hay, managing director of Compass Scotland said: "We know that this Christmas will be incredibly tough for many people in Scotland, with the cost-of-living crisis continuing to deepen. We’re proud to be able to offer our services to help charities like The Larder who are doing incredible work in the local community and hope these Christmas meals offer some comfort and joy during the festive season."

Emma Hamilton, director of corporate affairs at The Larder, said: "Our partnership with Compass Scotland continues to be a lifeline for many West Lothian residents, delivering vital support to those facing food insecurity amidst the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

"From 120 three-course meals in our community cafés to 500 Christmas lunches being delivered directly to homes, their generosity is helping us bring comfort, connection, and nourishment to people during these challenging times.

"Together, not only are we tackling food insecurity and isolation for families and individuals who rely on our services but also spreading a little bit of joy and kindness during this festive season, ensuring no one feels forgotten at this special time of year.”