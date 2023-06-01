All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
ITV announce external review following Phillip Schofield’s exit
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Police provide update on deaths of boy (17) and girl (12) at beach
Madeleine McCann: ‘Number of items’ found at reservoir
Pirates of the Caribbean star dies
A Place In The Sun host Jonnie Irwin admitted to hospital

Ferguson Marine ferries fiasco: Construction mistakes ‘embedded unrecoverable delays’ – shipyard boss David Tydeman

Vessels being built empty blamed as one of main causes of huge cost increase
Alastair Dalton
By Alastair Dalton
Published 1st Jun 2023, 12:30 BST
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 14:02 BST
 Comment

Mistakes by previous Ferguson Marine managements "embedded unrecoverable delays" to the CaMac ferries contract and were the major cause of its huge cost overrun, yard chief executive David Tydeman has told MSPs.

Glen Sannox and its unnamed sister vessel 802 are now due to be completed at least five years late and are more than three times over their original £97 million budget.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Tydeman, who was drafted in to the Port Glasgow yard last year, said the main reasons for the bill soaring to now top £300m was the decision to build the ships empty before fitting out their interiors, and the design contractor being changed.

Hull 802 under construction at the Ferguson Marine shipyard in Port Glasgow in April with sister ferry Glen Sannox afloat behind. Picture: John DevlinHull 802 under construction at the Ferguson Marine shipyard in Port Glasgow in April with sister ferry Glen Sannox afloat behind. Picture: John Devlin
Hull 802 under construction at the Ferguson Marine shipyard in Port Glasgow in April with sister ferry Glen Sannox afloat behind. Picture: John Devlin

However, he told the Scottish Parliament’s public audit committee there was now a “really positive opportunity” for the project to get back on track and be completed.

Related topics:MSPsScottish Parliament
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.