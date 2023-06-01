Vessels being built empty blamed as one of main causes of huge cost increase

Mistakes by previous Ferguson Marine managements "embedded unrecoverable delays" to the CaMac ferries contract and were the major cause of its huge cost overrun, yard chief executive David Tydeman has told MSPs.

Glen Sannox and its unnamed sister vessel 802 are now due to be completed at least five years late and are more than three times over their original £97 million budget.

Mr Tydeman, who was drafted in to the Port Glasgow yard last year, said the main reasons for the bill soaring to now top £300m was the decision to build the ships empty before fitting out their interiors, and the design contractor being changed.

Hull 802 under construction at the Ferguson Marine shipyard in Port Glasgow in April with sister ferry Glen Sannox afloat behind. Picture: John Devlin