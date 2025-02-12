Feeding bellies, not bins

A Dundee project dedicated to improving diet and nutrition while reducing food waste is set to expand, thanks to a generous grant from NHS Tayside Charitable Foundation.

Signpost International, based at The Roundhouse in Dundee, collects surplus food from supermarkets, greengrocers, bakers, and allotments. The charity then transforms it into nutritious frozen meals, which are distributed to those in need through foodbanks and larders.

Through a range of activities, the charity also works with community members, meal recipients, school pupils and young people to build their confidence, skills and understanding of growing, preserving and cooking fresh and nutritious foods.

One of Signpost International's activities, family cooking classes using surplus food.

The £80,000 grant will help the charity's chefs boost meal production from 300 to 1,000 per week.

Jamie Morrison, CEO of Signpost International, said, “It is well-documented that poor diet is one the biggest preventable risk factors to ill health, so we are doing all we can to help people in Tayside improve their health outcomes, especially those who are experiencing food insecurity. Our vision is to see people in Dundee enjoy improved access to good, nutritious food, become passionate about healthy eating habits and with enhanced skills to live healthier lives for longer.”

By expanding the project within the next two years, the charity will also reduce the amount of surplus food going to landfill by repurposing approximately 56 tonnes of food into 91,000 nutritious meals, alongside awareness campaigns and workshops aimed at reducing household-level food waste.

If that same 56 tonnes of edible food was wasted, it would release 140 tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO₂). Additionally, when food ends up in landfill, it produces methane, a greenhouse gas 25 times more potent than CO₂ - at a rate of 0.5 kg per kilogram of food waste.

Jamie Morrison and Shelley McCarthy

Shelley McCarthy, Charity Chief Officer of NHS Tayside Charitable Foundation, added, “Signpost International recently received an £80,000 funding award from NHS Tayside Charitable Foundation that has enhanced their capacity to support communities in need. This financial boost has allowed the organisation to increase its meal distribution efforts, now providing over 1,000 meals per week to individuals and families facing food insecurity. This expansion not only addresses immediate hunger but also strengthens the organisation's mission to foster resilience and improve the overall well-being of those it serves. The funding underscores the importance of community support and collaboration in combating food poverty which compliments the Foundation’s vision to help the people of Tayside live better and longer lives.”

As well as Dundee, Signpost International supports people across the world to be the drivers of their own change, empowering them to tackle poverty and injustice and to build communities where people can thrive and flourish. Focusing on four key themes (Food security; Sustainable livelihoods; Water, sanitation, & hygiene; and Global citizenship), the charity supports around 30-35K people through global partnerships each year.