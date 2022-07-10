Fast-growing tech consultancy opens Edinburgh hub for 40 workers

One of the UK’s fastest-growing tech consultancies has opened a “hub” in Edinburgh in response to a rise in the number of its people working close to the city.

By Scott Reid
Sunday, 10th July 2022, 4:55 am
One in 14 of the Opencast team now works in or close to Edinburgh, and the firm anticipates that up to 40 people will be based there in the next 12 months.
One in 14 of the Opencast team now works in or close to Edinburgh, and the firm anticipates that up to 40 people will be based there in the next 12 months.

One in 14 of the Opencast team now works in or close to the Scottish capital, and the firm anticipates that up to 40 people will be based there in the next 12 months.

The Edinburgh launch follows the opening earlier this year of a new office headquarters in Newcastle, as well as two other city hubs, in London and Leeds.

Since its foundation in 2012, the tech business has increased its team to more than 300 people, on the back of major contract wins. The firm delivers digital consultancy and services for clients in the heart of government, global finance and growth enterprise.

Chief executive Tom Lawson said: “We’re excited to be launching our latest city hub in Edinburgh, both for our people located there and for the new business opportunities that the city offers.”

