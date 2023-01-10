Douglas Martin, chief commercial officer at AAB Group, said: “We have rapidly grown the AAB Group over the past 15 months since August Equity invested in the business and introducing our new AAB People business unit allows us to simplify our services supporting existing and new clients. Our AAB People team has a wealth of experience working with companies of all sizes across a range of industries supporting with organisational strategy and people and culture development.”

The group bolstered its HR consultancy services further in 2022 with the acquisition of Think People Consulting, operating across Ireland. Think People will continue to trade as Think People following the change from Purpose HR to AAB People. Following investment from August Equity in 2021, Aberdeen-headquartered AAB Group - Anderson Anderson & Brown - has grown rapidly and now has some 700 people, including 50 partners, across its office locations in Scotland, England and Ireland. It has a group turnover in the region of £50 million. AAB, which brands itself as a “tech-enabled business critical services group”, is a member of Accelerate, an alliance member of accounting network Crowe Global, and is the Scottish member firm of The International Accounting Group (TIAG).