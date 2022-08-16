Fast growing Scots accountant with 550 staff hires chief people officer
AAB Group, the fast-growing Scottish accounting and business services group, has bolstered its executive team after hiring a new chief people and integration officer.
Mark Perry joins AAB following more than a decade at Accelerate, where he held the position of executive director.
Following investment from August Equity in October 2021, Aberdeen-headquartered AAB - formerly known as Anderson Anderson & Brown - has grown rapidly, and now generates revenues in the region of £50 million, operating across ten office locations.
Perry will lead the strategy for people and integration across the group, which has grown its headcount by more than 80 per cent in the past 12 months and now employs more than 550 people in Scotland, England and Ireland.
Chief executive Graeme Allan said: “As we continue to grow and evolve the group, it is critical that we attract and retain the best people to support our ambitious growth plans. Creating unmatched opportunities for our people is at the heart of our strategy.
“Mark brings a wealth of experience in developing high performing teams. [His] vision for the future of the group will be integral to our success, and I will look forward to working closely with him to bring this to life.”
Perry added: “I am really excited to join the group at a period of such phenomenal growth. We will be creating even more unmatched opportunities for our people across all of our office locations to grow and develop as the group continues to evolve. Our future success will truly be determined by our people.”
