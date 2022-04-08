Fantastic Beasts movie helps weave some magic for Fife vintage props supplier

The third film in JK Rowling’s Fantastic Beasts Harry Potter sequels, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, acquired a total of 33 antique and vintage padlocks from Cupar-based Scaramanga between October and December 2020. The move, starring Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law and Mads Mikkelsen, opens in UK cinemas today.

Ridley Scott’s Agatha Christie remake Death On The Nile, which premiered on February 11, included Scaramanga padlocks bought in June 2021.

Then, last month, The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader, came to the big screen on March 4, featuring six different vintage padlocks supplied by the Fife firm in September 2020.

Scaramanga owner Carl Morenikeji is celebrating a Hollywood hat-trick of three movie supply roles in three months. Picture: ASM Media & PR

The Hollywood hat-trick completes only the first half of a record six-movie year for the company, which sells its interiors, homewares, vintage furniture and bags online and from its Cupar HQ.

Founder and managing director Carl Morenikeji said: “Seeing our products used in film and TV productions is always a special moment, but to have grown our reputation for vintage and antique lifestyle products to the point where we have them in Hollywood movies being released in three consecutive months and six in one year is far beyond anything I could have imagined when our antique trunks and chests appeared in our first movie, Dark Shadows, ten years ago.

“I’m grateful to the props buyers for their loyalty in using us and our staff for continuing to meet their needs so well and quickly.”

