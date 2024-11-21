Fancy Fries expands to Scotland with £100,000 franchise opportunity

James Hipkiss, owner of Fancy Fries

Fancy Fries, one of the UK's fastest-growing mobile catering franchises, is bringing its beloved loaded fries concept to Scotland, offering a limited number of franchise opportunities for entrepreneurs.

From humble beginnings as a street food tent in Birmingham to a nationwide sensation, Fancy Fries has captured the hearts and taste buds of food lovers across the UK. Founded by James Hipkiss in 2015, the company now boasts five successful franchisees and continues to expand rapidly.

“We're incredibly excited to bring the Fancy Fries experience to Scotland,” said Hipkiss. “This is a chance for passionate entrepreneurs to be part of a proven business opportunity, with a projected turnover of £100,000 in the first year, all from the comfort of a food truck.”

Inspired by a street food festival in Brooklyn, New York, Hipkiss brought the concept of loaded fries to the UK, adding his own unique twist. The brand quickly gained popularity, attracting attention from food critics, celebrities, and even international franchising enquiries from the US, Australia, and the Middle East. James was recently interviewed by a well-known news channel after having caught the eye of food lover Michael Portillo.

Franchisees joining the Fancy Fries network will benefit from a robust support system, including comprehensive training, marketing strategies, and assistance with business development and event bookings. They will also gain access to a proven business model and a strong brand identity.

This opportunity is targeted at driven entrepreneurs who are passionate about owning a food business and community engagement. With the increasing popularity of hiring food trucks for weddings, corporate events, and parties, Fancy Fries is looking for driven entrepreneurs who share the company's vision of making it a household name for event catering globally.

“The UK restaurant industry has faced numerous challenges, but food trucks are thriving thanks to lower operational costs,” Hipkiss added. “Owning a Fancy Fries franchise is a fantastic opportunity for anyone, including restaurateurs looking to transition into mobile catering.”

Interested applicants can find more information on the Fancy Fries website or by contacting Rod at [email protected].