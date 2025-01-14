“Growing up on the dairy, ice cream was always a staple in our house as you might imagine” – Robert Graham

A third-generation Scottish dairy business has unveiled a double product launch including what is being billed as the nation’s first protein-packed ice cream.

Bridge of Allan-based Graham’s Family Dairy said the two new products - the protein ice cream and a protein cottage cheese offering - were being rolled out in various locations across Scotland.

The ice cream product will pack 10 grammes of natural dairy protein per 100g serving. Each serving is said to contain under 170 calories and is one of the only ice cream products in the UK to use natural dairy protein as opposed to plant based and powder forms. It comes in vanilla, salted caramel and double chocolate flavours.

Carol Graham, marketing director; Robert Graham, managing director; and Dr Robert Graham, chairman of Graham's Family Dairy, launch #PoweredByGrahams, a 30-day challenge aimed at highlighting the benefits of consuming protein to aid in exercise recovery. Picture by Peter Dibdin

The firm’s new protein cottage cheese will contain 30g of protein in every 200g pot and comes in natural flavour. The new line will look to build on the success of the company’s traditional cottage cheese product, sales of which have grown 40 per cent in the last year.

Managing director Robert Graham said: “Growing up on the dairy, ice cream was always a staple in our house as you might imagine. As protein proves increasingly important in our diets, we’ve been hoping to create a product which can be an indulgent treat that also supports a healthy lifestyle.

“Our protein cottage cheese however has been created on the back of crazy demand in our traditional cottage cheese product - consumers are increasingly demanding high-protein foods that aren’t ultra-processed and we’ve seen that demand across our protein range. We’re proud to offer two new products that don’t only tick both boxes but are the first of their kind to be produced in Scotland.”

