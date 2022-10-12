Famous Islay whisky brand Ardbeg buys popular hotel close to distillery

The investment will offer Ardbeg the opportunity to create a “world-class whisky and hospitality experience” a short distance from where it has been making its smoky whisky for more than 200 years.

With missives concluded, the brand - part of the Glenmorangie Company, which itself forms part of Moët Hennessy, the wine and spirits division of Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton - aims to complete the sale and take ownership of the popular Islay Hotel on October 31.

The purchase is the latest in a series of substantial investments Ardbeg has made on the island. The distillery has recently built a new still house and enhanced its visitor experience. It is currently partnering to build a new community hub in Port Ellen and has made direct contributions to roads and pathways on the island.

In July, the whisky maker pledged to donate £1 million to Islay causes from the record-breaking sale of Ardbeg’s oldest ever whisky, the 1975 Cask No.3.

President and chief executive Thomas Moradpour said: “Ardbeg has been rooted on Islay for over 200 years. And since we plan to be distilling on the island for at least 200 more, we are excited to invest even further in our homeland, by purchasing the Islay Hotel and creating a world-class whisky and hospitality experience.

“We look forward to welcoming whisky fans from Islay and around the globe,” he added.

Established in 1815, Ardbeg is revered by connoisseurs as the peatiest, smokiest and most complex of all the Islay malts.

