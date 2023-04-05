Famous Grouse maker Edrington takes majority stake in 'ultra premium' US whiskey brand

Building on the 35 per cent stake that Edrington took in the brand in 2018, and the success of the partnership, the Glasgow-headquartered business has increased its shareholding to 80 per cent in a deal with Wyoming Whiskey’s founding shareholders, led by Kate Mead, Brad Mead and David DeFazio. Since joining the Edrington portfolio, Wyoming has been part of the group’s “partnership brands” business unit, which has collaborated with colleagues in the US to build its reputation as an “ultra premium-plus” American whiskey brand. Wyoming was born and bred on the Mead family ranch in Kirby and will continue to be made there.