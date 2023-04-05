Famous Grouse maker Edrington takes majority stake in 'ultra premium' US whiskey brand

Building on the 35 per cent stake that Edrington took in the brand in 2018, and the success of the partnership, the Glasgow-headquartered business has increased its shareholding to 80 per cent in a deal with Wyoming Whiskey’s founding shareholders, led by Kate Mead, Brad Mead and David DeFazio. Since joining the Edrington portfolio, Wyoming has been part of the group’s “partnership brands” business unit, which has collaborated with colleagues in the US to build its reputation as an “ultra premium-plus” American whiskey brand. Wyoming was born and bred on the Mead family ranch in Kirby and will continue to be made there.
Brad Mead said: “Our partnership with Edrington over the past five years has been extraordinarily productive. Edrington’s track record of creating iconic ultra-premium whiskeys and building authentic brands makes the company the perfect partner going forward. We’re excited about the future of Wyoming Whiskey and our continued association with Edrington.”
Edrington chief executive Scott McCroskie said that taking a majority shareholding in Wyoming Whiskey was a logical step for both the drinks group and the brand. He added: “The ultra-premium American whiskey category is going through a period of rapid growth. This is an exciting opportunity to apply Edrington’s skills in crafting exceptional ultra-premium spirit brands to continue Wyoming Whiskey’s premiumisation journey.”
In the past decade, Wyoming Whiskey has earned recognition for its high-quality bourbon and rye whiskeys, including its Small Batch and Outryder expressions.