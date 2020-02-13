Famous Grouse flies to top spot as UK's most valuable whisky

The Famous Grouse has overtaken Jack Daniel’s to become Britain’s leading whisky/whiskey by value, with sales topping £71 million over Christmas.

The blended Scotch reported 2.6 per cent growth over the festive period, beating the US spirit which lost 9.3 per cent year-on-year.

This comes as the wider blended Scotch category continued to struggle, with value down 4.1 per cent. however the whisky.whiskey category in total was valued at £393m, larger than both vodka and gin.

Mark Riley, MD at The Famous Grouse owner Edrington-Beam Suntory UK, said: “It’s fantastic to see a Scotch back in the top spot.

"The Famous Grouse for years has been the UK’s favourite whisky and driving force behind the blended Scotch category, so we are delighted to have reclaimed our number one spot in the UK’s largest spirits category.”