Famous 1970s Edinburgh office block transformed into hundreds of student flats hits the market

A landmark 1970s Edinburgh office building that is currently home to a charity supporting creative businesses could become new homes and student flats after being put on the market.

Caledonian Trust has appointed Scarlett Land and Development to market St Margaret’s House, 151 London Road, which has detailed planning consent that allows for the development of a mixed-use scheme, comprising 361 purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) and 107 residential units. The PBSA would consist of 277 studios and 84 “cluster” units, catering to the “growing demand for high-quality student housing in Edinburgh”.

The property has been owned by Caledonian Trust since 1988, and is currently leased to Edinburgh Palette, a social enterprise and charity supporting creative businesses. The trust is said to have worked closely with Edinburgh Palette for more than 15 years, providing subsidised rents under rolling agreements. However, as part of its long-term strategy to see the site sold and revitalised, the trust has made the decision to bring the property to market.

The regeneration of 151 London Road will also complement the neighbouring Meadowbank masterplan, which has already received approval for the construction of approximately 700 new homes and community facilities.

Michael Baynham, director, Caledonian Trust, said: “151 London Road has been an important asset for Caledonian Trust for many years, and we are committed to ensuring that its redevelopment will benefit both the local community and the wider city of Edinburgh. We recognise the valuable work of Edinburgh Palette and the positive impact it has had on the local creative sector, but we also understand the urgent need for new homes in this area.

“This development presents a significant opportunity to help address the city’s housing challenges and support the long-term regeneration of the region,” he added.

