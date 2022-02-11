Nairn family timber business that ranks as one of Scotland's oldest celebrates 160th anniversary

Gordon Timber, which ranks as Scotland’s 15th oldest family-run business, is headed up by brothers Rod and Scott Gordon.

The siblings are the fourth generation of the family to have run the company since their ancestors, John and James Gordon, joined founder Hugh Mackintosh in the 1870s, going on to take over stewardship of the company under their own name in 1908.

These days, Gordon Timber (John Gordon & Son) is one of the UK’s most progressive timber companies, embracing innovations such as 3D log scanners and automated production lines.

Joint managing director Rod Gordon said: “We are thrilled at reaching the milestone of our 160th birthday. Throughout the long history of our company we have been very fortunate to have had many fantastic people working with us, like John Cruickshank. John recently marked 40 years with the company typifying the loyalty and experience we have been lucky to benefit from.

“As we continue looking to the future, we are keen to identify the next group of people who will share our enthusiasm for working in this family business and want to make a difference.”

Employing 81 people at its offices and state-of-the-art sawmill, the company has plans to expand its workforce.

Hugh Mackintosh’s grand-daughter Eileen said: “Since my grandfather founded a very small coal and timber business in 1862, the Mackintosh/Gordon partnership has flourished both in business and friendship.”

