Family firm on Isle of Lewis opens four luxury boltholes with stunning beach views
A family-run business based on the Isle of Lewis is opening four self-catering apartments as part of six-figure growth plans.
Uig Lodge was built by Sir James Matheson in 1876 and is located in a spectacular position on the west coast of the island, in the Outer Hebrides. The current business was founded in 1981 and is operated by husband and wife team Dickon and Elly Green.
In 1984, a smokery was introduced to smoke and sell fresh salmon to customers across the UK and the business further diversified in 2019 with the opening of Uig Sands, a fine-dining restaurant in Uig, Lewis.
With trade beginning to return to normal levels following the pandemic, the business is now pressing ahead with plans to build four luxury apartments close to the Uig Sands restaurant. It is being supported with a six-figure funding package agreed with Bank of Scotland.
Most Popular
Each holiday let will feature large timber frame rooms, underfloor heating, wood burners and views across the local beach. The business expects a further three jobs to be created on the back of the expansion.
Co-owner Dickon Green said: “Since my father and uncle founded the business more than 40 years ago, our family has worked hard to develop the enterprise and help to boost the local economy. Promoting tourism and generating year-round employment here on the island is a key priority for us and something we’ll continue to strive for in years to come.
“After a tricky spell during the pandemic, we thought that now was the perfect opportunity to further diversify, by developing four new apartments near Uig Sands.
“We’re incredibly grateful to Bank of Scotland for its continued support over the years. This has enabled us to consistently grow our business and as a result, create new opportunities for people in the Outer Hebrides.”
Katie Kroll, relationship manager at Bank of Scotland, added: “Scotland is blessed with an array of stunning islands and the Outer Hebrides has always attracted tourists from across the world.
“Having grown up on the Isle of Skye, I’ve seen first-hand just how important tourism is to our islands.
“We’ll continue to stand by Scottish businesses in the Highlands and Islands.”
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.