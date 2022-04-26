Familiar face to spearhead British Business Bank’s presence north of Border

Barry McCulloch becomes the bank’s new Scottish representative to its UK network team. He takes over from Ian Mitchelmore who is stepping down due to retirement.

Previously head of policy at the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), McCulloch is well known in Scotland’s business community having worked closely with entrepreneurs, smaller businesses and a range of stakeholders. He spent nearly a decade within the organisation’s policy division.

Representing the British Business Bank in Scotland, McCulloch will work closely with funding delivery partners, business development agencies and other organisations across the small business finance ecosystem to improve access to financial support.

His remit also includes working with local finance markets to shape the bank’s support for smaller businesses and inform government policy.

Mark Sterritt, UK network director, Scotland at the British Business Bank, said: “Barry is a great addition to the UK network team, bringing a wealth of knowledge and first-hand experience of Scotland’s business landscape.

“He will help drive the bank’s operations in Scotland and will be a key representative of the bank on the ground.”

McCulloch said: “The British Business Bank has an important role to play in helping smaller businesses to grow and prosper - particularly in Scotland where 99 per cent of our businesses are small and medium sized enterprises.

