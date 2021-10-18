Falkirk's Carron Bathrooms taps into robotics after funding boost

The firm manufactures and sells high-end baths and shower trays both to trade buyers and direct to consumers across the UK and Europe. It operates from a 16,000-square-foot facility in Carron, Falkirk, and has used the £1.5 million funding package to install six robotic lines that will enable the full automation of its production.

Carron Bathrooms said the investment will increase its efficiencies as the spraying, trimming and packing of its products will all now being completed automatically, while it will help it meet a growing demand for its luxury product range as more people upgrade their bathrooms.

The firm says the investment will help it to meet growing demand for its luxury product range. Picture: contributed.

With a trading history dating back to 1759, the firm was originally established as an iron foundry, before moving into the manufacture of baths in 1982. It now turns over more than £15m, and has about 126 staff in Scotland.

Director James McMorrine said: “By automating our production, we’ve refined and upgraded our manufacturing to incorporate more modern techniques. This will not only improve our efficiencies, but it will also further refine the quality of our products, whilst helping to streamline the business for the future.”

The firm has worked with Bank of Scotland for nearly 40 years, and Marc Gilmour, relationship manager at the lender, said: “Carron Bathrooms is the leading manufacturer of premium baths in Europe… The business’ ambition to drive optimisation and raise its production standards even further is exemplary – and this investment in robotic technology is testament to this commitment.”

