Falkirk foodservice workers set to join strike

Have your say

Management of Forth Valley-based Falcon Foodservice are to meet the GMB union on Monday for talks aimed at heading off strike action.

The union aims to carry out strike action by its members at the 200-year-old firm from Thursday until Monday, September 30, to be followed by an overtime ban running throughout October.

Its understood members voted to reject a two per cent pay deal.

In a letter to members, GMB Scotland organiser Barry Fletcher said: “A two per cent increase on the basic rate of pay is a real-terms pay cut.

“It doesn’t meet the cost of living for you and your families. It’s not credible and your employer must do better”.

Falcon Foodservice managing director Paul McAllister said he hoped the dispute could be resolved on Monday.

The firm, formerly of Larbert, now has its base in Stirling and employs 183.

Currently celebrating its bicentenary year, Falcon was originally the Falkirk Iron Company, producing high quality cast iron goods.

It now supplies kitchen equipment to an extensive client base of customers including the licensed trade, hospitals, schools and the armed forces.