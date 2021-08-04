Falkirk-based engineering-focused Aim Group snaps up fabrication firm

Aim Group, which is based in the Carron Works Industrial Estate, said the acquisition of the long-standing fabrication company will solidify its transition to a group structure. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The group describes itself as providing engineering and construction services to infrastructure and process plants throughout UK – and aims to expand its divisions in the UK, already boasting business hubs in Humberside and Aberdeen. “With an agile working approach, Aim Group draws on its highly experienced team from various areas of offshore and onshore oil and gas and other process industry backgrounds to provide turnkey engineering and construction solutions which maintain and extend the lifecycle of client assets.”

Hailing the deal, group MD Blair McDonald said the firm looks forward to incorporating BCS into the Aim brand, adding: “This is a strategic acquisition for Aim Group.

"The acquisition of BCS further enhances the Aim Group service offering to our existing and new clients. BCS is a well-respected fabrication company within our industry and there are synergies between [Aim Engineering & Construction] and BCS in regard to client base and sector offerings. With the acquisition now in place, Aim Group will leverage the experience of BCS to further develop opportunities in steel and pipework fabrication as well as onsite installation.

“Along with the business, we will also be welcoming BCS employees to the team.”

