Falkirk-based Candle Shack aims to light up further European growth with new senior hire
A Falkirk-based candle-maker is expecting to ignite further expansion across Europe on the back of a new senior hire, with the global supply chain and business transformation veteran returning to her native Scotland after more than a decade working abroad to take up the role.
Candle Shack has signed up Lynne McNulty as chief operating officer, joining from medical tech manufacturing giant Terumo, where she was responsible for its supply chain, operations, fulfilment and transformation around the world. It added that the Greenock-born businesswoman previously turned around multi-million-dollar global electronics manufacturing corporation Volex’s Brazilian operation, as well as overseeing its Asian manufacturing plant division expansion.
She now aims to help Candle Shack, founded by husband-and-wife team Duncan and Cheryl Maclean in 2010, develop its supply chain and customer base in mainland Europe. The £15 million company, whose European operation is based in the Netherlands, says it works with close to 10,000 customers from “side hustlers” and regional operators to major international brands.
McNulty said: “What Duncan and Cheryl have been able to do in a relatively short period of time is seriously impressive, and I hope my skills, experience, and expertise operating within multi-million-dollar global organisations will help them take the business to the next level.
“The Candle Shack concept is novel, engaging, and highly scalable. Market penetration is a key factor in our growth strategy, strengthened by our strategic manufacturing and distribution locations across the UK and Europe. Key to our success will be aligning our operational footprint and commercial portfolio to meet customer expectations. I hope my wealth of experience and insight gained will add significant value to Candle Shack’s ambitious growth plans.”
Duncan Maclean, chief executive of Candle Shack, said: “To secure an operator of Lynne’s calibre is massive for the business, and a real statement of our intent across Scotland, the UK, and Europe. She brings operational and supply chain skills and experience that will help us continue to scale the business and penetrate more markets on the continent more quickly. This is a tremendously exciting time for Candle Shack – and the industry itself – and we are delighted to have Lynne on board to help drive this next chapter for the business.”
