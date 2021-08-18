Factor appointed for landmark 'eco-friendly' development in Edinburgh

Developers believe that the Rowanbank Gardens project in Corstorphine will support the city’s ambitious targets for low carbon housing.

Taylor and Martin, which is said to have experienced significant growth during the pandemic in Glasgow and Dundee as well as the capital, will support the 126 homeowners with the upkeep of shared property, including the central courtyard garden which is the focal point of a development.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The factor will also be responsible for maintaining all-electric charging points for the provided car parking and secure cycle parking.

Developers believe that the Rowanbank Gardens project in Corstorphine will support Edinburgh’s ambitious targets for low carbon housing.

Company director Michael Martin, who founded Taylor & Martin alongside Marc Taylor in 2013, said: “With green roofs and large accessible gardens, this is an exceptional development driven by sustainability.

“Reducing carbon output is incredibly important to homeowners. It’s exciting to be involved in the industry as it begins to increasingly prioritise low-carbon initiatives.”

It is the latest in a string of project wins for the firm which last year opened its Edinburgh office and appointed David Jones to head the company’s east coast operations. Overall, the firm has more than 2,500 properties already under management.

Other recent Edinburgh area appointments include Queensberry Properties’ Bonnington Mill, Barratt Homes’ Caisteal Gardens and Ambassador Living’s Forthview development in the historic royal burgh of South Queensferry. In Glasgow, Taylor & Martin has continued to grow its portfolio of traditional tenement properties, and major new developments including Cala’s Prince’s Quay.

A message from the Editor: