Instagram is reportedly down, with users unable to access their direct messages (Image credit: Pexels/Canva Pro).

Just after 6pm, the site Downdetector showed a spike in reports from users who are experiencing problems with the sites.

It is unclear as to what the problem is and when it will be fixed.

The issues come less than a month after the last outage, which affected Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and Whatsapp and caused widespread outrage amongst social media users.

