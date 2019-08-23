Eyes have it as Specsavers extends deal with Scottish Rugby

Sporting officials may be the butt of many fans’ jokes but that hasn’t prevented Specsavers extending its partnership with Scottish Rugby for the 2019/2020 season.

Currently the official optician and audiologist partner of Scottish Rugby, the firm signed a three-year deal in 2018 and in the past year has seen a branding presence in the stadium bowl at BT Murrayfield at Scotland games, including sponsorship of Third Match Official decisions on the big screens.

The partnership will now expand for the new domestic season in Scotland and sees Specsavers branding front of shirt on all match officials’ kit.

Toni Blackhurst, head of group marketing and commercial at Scottish Rugby, said: “We look forward to deepening our relationship with Specsavers through their support of our match officials.”

To mark the announcement, Scotland players Pete and George Horne had their eyes and ears tested by Specsavers.

Pete said: “I was meant to start wearing glasses last year, but I never really did. I came back in February and got my eyes tested, just before the Guinness Six Nations, and found that my eyes had started to struggle.

“I got a great test and went through the process with the team at Specsavers and ended up with a pair of glasses that I was happy with. I think people sometimes underestimate eye and ear health, I hope that my test encourages other people to go and do the same.”

The players were tested at the firm’s Byres Road store in Glasgow. Store director Claire McFadyen said: “It is vital that everyone looks after their eye and hearing health, and that’s particularly the case for sports men and women when striving for optimum performance.

“Specsavers is pleased to support the Scottish Rugby Football Union – our collaboration goes far beyond just a logo on a shirt.”