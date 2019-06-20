Eyemouth shellfish firm to fatten up on exports

An Eyemouth-based shellfish processor is set to increase exports to Europe and Asia thanks to a seven-figure financing package.

DR Collin & Son purchases British shellfish, processes it for sale and exports it. Its primary export market is France, where the company has recently set-up a subsidiary to increase designated support. Demand is also increasing in Spain and Italy, as well as in Asia.

Seven-figure backing is being provided by banking giant HSBC UK.

James Cooke, managing director of DR Collin & Son, said: “The bank’s support has enabled us to increase our production ability to meet the strong demand for the shellfish we supply in Europe and Asia.”

Nigel Kerr, relationship director at HSBC UK, added: “We’re pleased to support the business as it sustainably increases its exports, while also enabling it to more easily trade in different countries.”