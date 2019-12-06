Experts consider advanced technologies in life sciences supply and manufacture

Staff at the Centre for Process Innovation (CPI) were delighted to host sessions focused on advanced technologies in life sciences supply and manufacture and how the Medicines Manufacturing Innovation Centre will play a pivotal role in this space.

The Medicines Manufacturing Innovation Centre is a collaboration between CPI, University of Strathclyde, UKRI, Scottish Enterprise and founding industry partners, AstraZeneca and GSK.

Located in Renfrewshire and due to be complete in 2021, the centre promises to enhance Scotland’s reputation as a trusted location for high-value manufacturing while transforming the UK’s standing within the global pharmaceutical industry.

With a collaborative innovation culture and state-of the art facilities, the new cGMP compliant facility will enable industry, academia, healthcare providers and regulators to work to address challenges and maximise technology opportunities within the medicines supply chain.

The sessions provided a fantastic opportunity for conference delegates to gain an understanding of what the centre will do to support the pharmaceutical industry and hear updates on existing projects that are currently underway.

Grand Challenge 1 is focused around efficient and robust production of oral solid dosage medicines utilising continuous direct compression. Grand Challenge 2 will deliver just-in-time clinical supply material

using a modular robotics system with novel automation, capable of integrating with cGMP partner systems to achieve real time material release. There was also positive feedback around the centre’s plan to have an integrated end-to-end digital strategy (Pharma 4.0) including real-time release.

Both project updates were very well received by the diverse range of delegates from across the Scottish life sciences sector who were in attendance. Some were already aware of the centre with others hearing about it for the first time.

Not only did the sessions look at existing projects but they also looked to the future with several discussions around what future Grand Challenges could look like.

Areas discussed included Micro CDC, Particle Engineering, Oligonucleotides and end-to-end factory.

A potential future Grand Challenge around large scale oligonucleotide manufacture generated considerable interest with several participants commenting that a UK-based oligonucleotide manufacturer would be a real asset to the industry sector.

The sessions provided an excellent platform to showcase the Medicines Manufacturing Innovation Centre and its cGMP capabilities allowing delegates to take-home an understanding of the centre’s partnership model and opportunities to engage.

If you would like more information on the centre or are interested in collaborating please don’t hesitate to get in touch via www.uk-cpi.com/mmic